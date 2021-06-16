ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero announced the official ribbon-cutting ceremony with City Council members at “The Plaza,” will take place on Wednesday, Jun. 16 from 5 until 6:30 p.m. to celebrate this new use of space.

The Plaza is located between US Highway 101 and El Camino Real, across from the Sunken Gardens. In addition to the ribbon-cutting, there will be live music from The Jump Jax, a variety of adult beverages from Bristol’s Cider House, Lone Madrone Winery, and Tent City Brewing, as well as quick bites from Colony Market & Deli and The Sandwich Truck.

In addition, LouLou & Clementine will be there with a variety of cheeses and cupcakes along with coffee from Malibu Brew. Tours of La Plaza will also be available as they kick off this great new area of town.

The Atascadero Mall Plaza often referred to as “The Plaza,” is set to be an important facility serving various functions Downtown. In addition to hosting special events, The Plaza will enhance the corridor that provides access to students of Atascadero High School, Atascadero Middle School, the Fine Arts Academy, and many local residents. The Plaza also provides synergy with the adjacent La Plaza Development project, which is currently under construction and nearing completion.

The 15,000 square foot plaza project is constructed with concrete and brick pavers and includes landscaping, large trees, irrigation, lighting, stormwater facilities, and a large pergola shade structure. The custom pergola structure is constructed of structural steel with dimensions of 30 feet by 66 feet and 14 feet tall. The pergola structure and large deciduous trees will provide a shaded area during the warmer summer months in Atascadero.

The project was funded from Parkland Facilities Fees, which are collected from new development impact fees that are to be used for new park spaces and facilities.

The Plaza Ribbon Cutting celebration will be held during Farmers Market, which is from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens. Farmer’s Market and The Plaza ribbon-cutting event offers a great opportunity to come out and enjoy the Downtown Atascadero and visit one of the many restaurants in the area now that California has fully re-opened.

