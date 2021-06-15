SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will hold their next meeting on Jun. 22 at 9 a.m.

This meeting will be the first to allow in-person participation. State rules regarding masking and social distancing will be followed, and non-vaccinated individuals will be expected to wear a mask in the Board of Supervisors Chambers. The meeting will be broadcast live; however, remote participation will no longer be conducted.

The meeting agenda can be found online on the district website.

To review the events of the last meeting see Supervisors Approve Enforcement of State Septic Standards.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...