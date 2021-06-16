SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – The No. 1 (left) and No. 2 (right) lanes of southbound US 101 will be closed on an alternating basis at the Los Berros Creek Bridge on Wednesday, Jun. 16 during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

In addition, the southbound US 101 off-ramp will be closed at Los Berros Road on Wednesday, Jun. 16 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. The southbound US 101 off-ramp at Willow Road will remain open.

These lane/ramp closures are necessary so that Caltrans can perform pavement repairs to ensure a smooth ride for the public. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $200,000 project CalPortland Construction of San Luis Obispo, CA.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...