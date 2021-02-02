SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A project to reconstruct the bridges on US Highway 101 at the Interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos began on Monday, Feb. 1.

Motorists will encounter lane closures on US 101 at State Route 135 in both directions Monday through Friday during the overnight hours from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. and ramp closures in both directions between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

One-way reversing traffic control will take place on State Route 135 between Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

This project will include intermittent full daytime and overnight closures of State Route 135 for bridge demolition and the installation of girders. These closures are expected to take place in May, July, and October of this year and January and April of next year. Motorists may exit US 101 in both directions at Cat Canyon Road to reach Los Alamos.

A shuttle service will be provided for pedestrians, bicyclists, and those using wheelchairs during the closure of State Route 135. Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about lane closures and detours.

The contractor for this $10 million project is Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria, CA. It is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2022.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs (805)549-3318 or can visit our website at: dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

