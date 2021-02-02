Thousands of Paper Hearts Decorate Downtown Business Storefronts

ATASCADERO — Throughout February, Atascadero’s downtown will be full of love. Thousands of paper hearts will adorn over 30 storefronts and agencies in Downtown Atascadero’s Business District. The community is invited to drive through or stroll downtown to feel the love.

Jenna Hartzell of Honey Jo Creative Co. designed a fun scavenger hunt for children, along with content to help businesses and community members spread the love on social media, using the hashtag #ATownWithHeart.

Some businesses will also be offering discounts or curbside pick-up specials on their social media accounts.

“The hearts send a simple but heartfelt message that we love our downtown and are committed to ensuring it thrives,” says downtown business owner Janet Wallace. “We also want to send a little love note to the Atascadero community for their ongoing support of local businesses.”

For more information, contact Zoe Zappas at zoe@zvillages.com or Janet Wallace (805)234-8412, janet@olearywallace.com.

About:

Downtown Atascadero Business Improvement District, currently chaired by Zoe Zappas, helped sponsor the hearts. The Business Improvement District spans from the 101 Freeway to Lewis Avenue and Highway 41 to Rosario Avenue. Heart hunters can use these boundaries to search for the hearts.

