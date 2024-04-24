All proceeds will go toward supporting Templeton recreation activities

TEMPLETON — The Templeton REC Foundation and Templeton Recreation Department are hosting the 8th Annual Templeton 5K Beer Run at BarrelHouse Brewing Company, located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles, on Saturday, June 1. Runners, joggers, walkers, parents with baby strollers, and dog owners (dogs must be on leash) are welcome. All proceeds will go toward supporting Templeton recreation activities.

The family-friendly 5K loop course takes runners through Tin City and the local area with the finish line ending at the BarrelHouse Brewing Company. Each participant (21+) will be provided with a 0.5-ounce taster at the start of the race and a nice cold pint at the finish. Non-alcoholic beverages, kids’ drinks, and snacks will also be available for participants. All participants will be entered into a runner’s raffle (must be present to win) and enjoy some music at the BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Amphitheater.

The registration table opens at 7 a.m. and the Beer Run starts at 8 a.m. The cost of registration has been reduced this year. Pre-registration from now through May 27 will be $45 for adults, $25 for the first child, and $15 for each additional child. Day-of-race registration will be $60.

Each participant will be guaranteed an event T-shirt if they register before May 11. Kids will also receive a 5K run medal. Participants registering after May 11 “may” receive a T-shirt.

For more information and to register, visit the Templeton REC Foundation website at templetonrecfoundation.org

Feature Image: Participants from last year’s Templeton 5K Beer Run celebrate at the finish line at BarrelHouse Brewing Company. Photo provided by Templeton REC Foundation

