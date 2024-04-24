It will be the first pump track of its kind in San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles, in partnership with the Paso Robles REC Foundation, will host a grand opening celebration for the new Pump Track at Barney Schwartz Park (2970 Union Road, Paso Robles) on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. until noon. The celebration will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by an opportunity for attendees to test out the beginner and intermediate tracks. There will be free activities, including a bike safety booth and a chance to win a BMX bike courtesy of K-Man Cyclery.

The Barney Schwartz Park Pump Track is the only bicycle pump track of its kind within 150 miles. The design features two separate tracks to appeal to both beginning and intermediate riders of all ages. The tracks are made up of small looping asphalt trail systems with

rhythmically connected rollers and banked turns and are designed to be ridden continuously without pedaling. The track may be enjoyed by riders using non-motorized wheeled equipment.

advertisement

The Barney Schwartz Park Pump Track was designed by California Skateparks, one of the world’s most recognized skate park design firms best known for their design of the Tokyo Olympic Skatepark. A community-wide survey completed in 2021 provided Paso Robles

residents with the opportunity to share what features they’d most like to have included in the track. Greenwald Builders/Frontier Skateparks were the builders for this project.

Funding for the pump track was provided by the REC Foundation through the Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment Fund with a cost of over $500,000 for the design and construction of the pump track.

“The pump track at Barney Schwartz Park is a place where everyone can come together,” said Angelica Fortin, director of community services for the City of Paso Robles. “It is our hope that this track will become a community hub, fostering connection, laughter and shared experiences among all ages for many years to come. We are grateful to the Paso Robles REC Foundation for their generosity and vision to bring this new amenity to riders from our region and beyond.”

For more information about the Barney Schwartz Park Pump Track, visit prcity.com

Feature Image: Riders enjoy showcasing their skills on the intermediate level pump track at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles. Photo by Acacia Productions

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...