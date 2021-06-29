Entry forms can be submitted by email or in-person

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) announced today that the 2021 Horse Show entries are due Friday, Jul. 2.

Horse Show events include 4-H /FFA, Jr. Rodeo, Team Roping, Country Rodeo, Cow Dog Trials, and RNSC Sorting.

The Horse Show Competition Handbook and entry forms are available online only and can befound by going to midstatefair.com/fair/horse-show-enter.php.

Horse Show events’ entry forms and fees are due by Friday, Jul. 2, to the Fair’s Main Office located at 2198 Riverside Avenue, Paso Robles. For more information, contact Elena Clark at elena@thegrid.net.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 21 – Aug. 1, and this year, they are celebrating their 75th Anniversary.

Contact the CMSF by email at publicity@midstatefair.com or online midstatefair.com.

