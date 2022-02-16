Riders can choose between 26- and 50-mile courses through wine country region in April 3 event

PASO ROBLES — The countdown begins for the 14th Annual Tour of Paso Founder’s Team Challenge, and sign-ups are still underway for the Sunday, April 3, event.

Proceeds from the bike ride directly benefit the Cancer Support Community — California Central Coast, a non-profit organization that offers programs and services to local cancer patients, survivors and their families free of charge.

“This is one of our major events of the year specifically geared towards raising money to help local cancer patients and their families with the social, emotional, and mental side of their cancer care,” said CSC Executive Director Candice Sanders. “The Tour of Paso helps us continue our programming throughout the year and provide all of our services free of charge. ‘Community is Stronger than Cancer’ is one of our mottos and all of the proceeds from this ride and all of our fundraising events stay in San Luis Obispo County to help local families.”

Riders of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced, have their choice of two routes — 50 and 26 miles — through the scenic Paso Robles wine country region, all starting and ending at Niner Wine Estates.

“This is a ride through Paso’s wine country trails, and it offers a chance to enjoy springtime in Paso with its beautiful scenery and gorgeous wildflowers,” Sanders said. “We are looking forward to getting out there to ride and extra precautions will be in place to attempt to minimize group gatherings and ensure the safety of the riders, volunteers and staff.” mentioned Sanders.

Mike Milby of Paso Bike Tours, who is also the chairman of the Tour of Paso, Mike Milby of Paso Bike Tours is making it easy for those that may not own a bike to participate in the Tour of Paso by offering free rentals for the first 20 riders requesting a bike. You can contact him at (805) 440-5085 to reserve your bike.

“This is my way of supporting the Cancer Support Community and giving everyone a chance to participate,” said Milby.

Participants can register now at tourofpaso.org for just $75, with a required fundraising minimum of $200. Prizes will be awarded to both the team and individual who raises the most money.

“It is not too late to sponsor this event or get a team together,” Sanders said. “Various sponsorship levels will receive merchandise such as t-shirts and complimentary rider registration, as well as name recognition, logo placement and more.”

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Central Coast Home Health, and other sponsors include Niner Winery, Kennedy Club Fitness, Las Tablas Animal Hospital, Radiology Associates, Adelaida Cellars, Lululemon Athletica and Paso Bike Tours. If you would like to explore sponsorship opportunities, volunteer or get more involved with Cancer Support Community — CA Central Coast, contact them at development@cscslo.org or call (805) 238-4411. For additional information about Cancer Support Community — CA Central Coast or the 2021 Tour of Paso, please visit cscslo.org or tourofpaso.org.

