ATASCADERO — The North County Farmer’s Markets’ Summer Sizzle Series kicks off this Wednesday, Jun. 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. This will be the first of four Summer Sizzle events to be held weekly from Jun. 30 through Aug. 4 at Farmer’s Market in the Sunken Gardens, except during the California Mid State Fair weeks that fall on Jul. 21 and 28.

The Summer Sizzle event includes live music and a featured Chef, who will provide food samples and a complimentary recipe using ingredients that can be found and purchased from the farmers at the market.

Cider and wine tastings by Bristol’s Cider House and Lone Madrone Winery will be available for purchase.

FARMstead ED will also be on-site showcasing the variety of farm tours available to sign up for in time for summer.

Following is the Summer Siesta Schedule:

Jun. 30 Samples & Recipes by A-Town Humble Pie, cider and wine tasting by Bristol’s Cider House & Lone Madrone Winery. Entertainment by Tennessee Jimmy!

Jul. 7 Samples & Recipes by The Green Grocer, cider and wine tasting by Bristol’s Cider House & Lone Madrone Winery. Entertainment by Burning, Bad & Cool!

Jul. 14 Samples & Recipes by The Sandwich Truck, cider and wine tasting by Bristol’s Cider House & Lone Madrone Winery. Entertainment by The Duo Tones!

Aug. 4 Samples & Recipes by The Hungry Mother Food Truck, cider and wine tasting Bristol’s Cider House & Lone Madrone Winery. Entertainment by Tennessee Jimmy!

When they are not having an event, the Farmers Market still takes place each Wednesday in the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero at 5942 W Mall from 3 to 6 p.m.

For more information about North County Farmer’s Market, please contact Robyn Gable at Robyn@northcountyfarmersmarkets.com

For more information about the market’s Summer Sizzle Series, please contact Terrie Banish at tbanish@atascadero.org

