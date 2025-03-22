March this year at the Natural Alternative is Women’s Health Month! We’ll be offering 20 percent off Derma E’s skin care and Life Seasons female supplement products.

If you are looking for clean and affordable skincare or are already a fan of Derma E, we carry many of their products. They have lots of different product lines for many different needs, including anti-aging, hydrating, anti-acne, and more. With the season changing, it’s important to take care of your skin and keep it hydrated. Their anti-aging and Vitamin C products are great options for keeping your skin healthy year-round.

Life Seasons is a great supplement brand that offers many different health options for women. Whether you need menopause support, incompetence, PMS support, libido, or mood support, ask us about their products, and we would be happy to assist you in finding one tailored to your needs.

advertisement

One of the most important topics regarding women’s health are hormones and keeping these levels balanced. If you are going through menopause, Pausitivi-T is a great product with a blend of many different herbs such as black cohosh, chaste berry, and wild yam. This product can potentially nourish the tissues affected by hormonal changes, ease hot flashes and sweating, support a healthy reproductive system, and balance hormone levels.

If you’re dealing with menstruation discomforts — other known as PMS — such as mood swings and cramps, Life Seasons has formulated a blend called PreMense-T. It contains herbs such as chaste berry, cramp bark, and dong quai, which can nourish your reproductive organs, support circulation, ease breast tenderness as well as menstrual cramps, and promote normal menstrual cycles and hormone balance.

We are excited to announce that we will be offering a perfume-making class on Wednesday, March 19, and Saturday, March 22! A roller bottle, carrier oil, essential oils options, and organic flowers are included. It is $20 per entry and $7 per extra perfume. Call to register today!

We’d also like to remind you to check out our NEW Natural Alternative Marketplace at 1191 Creston Road #113 here in Paso Robles! We hope to see you there, but otherwise, make sure to swing by the shop at 1213 Pine St. in Paso Robles to take advantage of these discounts.

Have a wonderful March,

The Natural Alternative Team

