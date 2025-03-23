“Dedicated” doesn’t capture the commitment of these individuals. If you’ve had the privilege of meeting this team, you understand exactly what we’re talking about. Every team member is deeply invested in enriching and expanding our business community.

Gina Fitzpatrick, President & CEO

A fifth-generation Paso Roblan, Gina Fitzpatrick is passionate about preserving Paso Robles’ culture and values. Certified in economic development, she focuses on the principles, strategies and best practices involved in driving our business communities growth. With this knowledge, Gina is enthusiastic about raising young leaders and future generations.

For information on economic development and leadership programs, contact Gina: gina@pasorobleschamber.com

Jenna Hidinger, Chief of Staff

After years of nonprofit and philanthropy work outside of Paso, Jenna has enjoyed bringing her expertise and passion to her local community. Jenna’s background in operations, leadership, and local history of the business community makes her the perfect Chief of Staff for this dynamic Chamber of Commerce.

For information on all things Chamber, contact Jenna: jenna@pasorobleschamber.com

Shanay Brown, Events Coordinator

Shanay’s vibrant personality, knack for connecting with people and mission-driven mindset make her an exceptional Events Coordinator. Her operational expertise ensures every event is executed flawlessly. Ready to attend or host a Chamber event?

Contact Shanay: events@pasorobleschamber.com

Mae Gonzalez, Marketing & Membership Development Strategist

Originally from Nashville, Mae Gonzalez brings expertise in advertising, social media, and graphic design. Nurtured within a family business, and over six years in the marketing world, she cultivated a profound understanding of small business needs. Looking to grow your business through marketing?

Contact Mae: marketing@pasorobleschamber.com

Krista Carpenter, Business Development

Krista Carpenter, with over a decade of business development experience, is passionate about fostering relationships and driving business growth. She has dedicated her career to community engagement, making meaningful connections, and providing endless business resources. Ready to grow your business?

Contact Krista: membershipservices@pasorobleschamber.com

Debbie Bonafede and Beth Wiesner, Visitor Services

Debbie and Beth are our community experts with welcoming personalities. They are the go-to resources for community events, exceptional visitor experiences, and local business inquiries.

Contact Debbie and Beth to learn more about our community: info@pasorobleschamber.com

Visit our office, and you’ll find laughter, teamwork, and a buzz of activity as we work together to propel Paso Robles and Templeton into an even brighter future.

