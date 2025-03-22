As you step into this month of “Seasonal Refresh”, it’s time to let go of the burdens you’ve been carrying. Allow the crisp air to invigorate your senses, and the longer days to illuminate your path. March pays homage to the Roman God Mars, who represents war and agriculture, while transforming the power of spring with hope, renewal, and growth for us and all of nature.

Our Downtown Main Street Association is engaged in organizing our 2025 events and promotions. We are committed to creating a downtown which is the commercial, governmental, and cultural entertainment destination of Paso Robles.

“The Downtown is the only part of the city that belongs to everybody. It is said that in a small town like ours, you’re not just a number but a valued member of the community. It does not matter where you may find your home; The Downtown is yours too! Investing in the Downtown of a city is the only place-based way to benefit all of its citizens at once.” — Jeff Speck

We begin this month by lengthening our days on March 9 as Daylight Saving Time begins. Advance your clock one hour to increase the amount of daylight in the evenings. Charles Darwin tells us “A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life!”

The moon’s energy will be at its peak for 2025 on Thursday, March 13, at about 11:26 p.m., presenting us with a lunar eclipse lasting until approximately 12:13 a.m. on Friday. This “blood moon” provides us an opportunity for deep self-reflection and personal growth. Let go of the old, embrace the new while releasing the negative, and welcome the positive.

The “full Worm Moon” appears on Friday, March 14, after ushering out the lunar eclipse in the early morning hours, as a spectacularly bright moon at the closing of the day. This moon gets its name from the earthworms, which appear as the ground thaws in spring weather. Beetle larvae also appear in the thawing of tree bark on trees and other winter hideouts.

On March 17, everything turns green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate the culture and heritage of the Irish population. Shamrocks appear everywhere, symbolizing harmony, abundance, and an inner light force reminding us to nurture our spiritual growth, trust our intuitions, and embody our inner strengths.

The events of March prepare us for the Spring Equinox (also referred to as Vernal Equinox) on Thursday, March 20, when the sun crosses the Earth’s equator, appearing directly above. On this day, the sun rises due east and sets due west; day and night are of equal duration all over the planet. As we celebrate the return of color and beauty on Earth, let us embrace the joy and inspiration spring brings. Enjoy this special month and all the gifts it delivers!

“Spring whispers its arrival through the Equinox, a prelude to the symphony of life that follows!” — Jane Goodall

