May the turn of your calendar reflect on your growth in 2023 and find you planning your goals for 2024. We’ve been traveling down “memory lane” for the past few months (the holidays make that happen every year). Now, let’s start plotting for the new year and beyond.

“New” means it never existed before; it’s fresh, unused, unfamiliar, and foreign. Looking at 2024 from this perspective makes it an exciting adventure. Face it with hope and love, and your dreams will come true. Without dreams, nothing will change; they are what creativity is made of. Thank you, Norma, for all your “dreams” for Paso Robles over the past 30 years!

Your “Main Street Association” wants to give a heartfelt thank you to all of our volunteers and staff. You are the backbone of this organization. Your hard work and dedication have helped us succeed in creating a Downtown Association, which is the commercial, governmental, and cultural entertainment destination of Paso Robles. We’d also like to express our gratitude to our members for your support, help, and encouragement. We’re a collaborative of this incredible community. Thank You, Paso Robles!

Time is moving so fast that one of the ways we use to gauge the passing of time is to look toward the sky for daylight and dark. The rising and setting of the sun denotes a single day, while the full moons happen every 29.5 days. One of our strongest meteor showers can be seen on Jan. 3-4 around 1 a.m. PST. On the 25th, we are blessed with the Full Wolf Moon beginning at 9:54 a.m. PST. The wolves can be heard howling during this time frame; defining their territory, locating other pack members, reinforcing social bonds and coordinating their hunts (gee, isn’t that also what we’re doing this month?).

Enjoy the journey closing one year and opening the next. Want to slow down and eliminate the feeling that time seems to be flying by? We’ve become desensitized to our experiences, so time speeds up. Expose your mind to new information, hobbies, and skills, then put mindfulness in your experiences. Life is too short not to capture every moment!

“Every day is a chance to begin again. Don’t focus on the failures of yesterday, start today with positive thoughts and expectations.” — Catherine Pulsifer

