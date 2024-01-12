A black-and-white photography exhibition features the works of local artist Celeste Hope

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park this week unveiled “Monochrome Memoir,” a black-and-white photography exhibition featuring the works of local artist Celeste Hope.

“Monochrome Memoir” reflects Hope’s creative journey that spans multicultural exploration, live music experiences, female strength, and other subjects of personal inspiration. Hope’s humanistic photography ultimately captures her evolution as both an artist and an individual over a period of 15 years.

The exhibition runs from now through Feb. 25 at Studios on the Park at 1130 Pine St. in downtown Paso Robles.

Hope’s life as an artist began when she decided to break away from the corporate world nearly 20 years ago.

“I needed to be creative again, as I had been throughout my adolescence,” she said. “I wanted to connect with people and explore new environments.”

Rushing headlong into her affinity for photography, Hope spent years as a music festival photographer in Austin, Texas, where she had the opportunity to capture artists and groups such as Dolly Parton, Amy Winehouse, Jack White, Radiohead, and others.

Hope has also documented the work of several philanthropic organizations.

“These experiences opened my eyes to human nature-endowing gratitude and hope,” she said. “I generally gravitate to feminine portraiture, to capture the strength and vulnerability of women is to celebrate our multifaceted existence.”

Hope lives in Paso Robles with her husband, Austin Hope, winemaker and owner at Hope Family Wines.

“I am honored to have my work shown in my hometown, and I’m grateful for Studios on the Park for choosing to stage this exhibition,” Hope said. “It is both a culmination and a celebration that I’m excited to share with locals and visitors alike.”

About Studio on the Park

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public. Studios engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. Studios features artists working in a variety of media, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national and international artists. A gift from the Up Front Gallery is also a gift to Studios—all purchases support the arts programming for children, teens, and adults. Visit studiosonthepark.org.

