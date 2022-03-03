No-obligation orientation meeting will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 6 p.m

PASO ROBLES — Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant. Contestants must be between the ages of 17 to 24 on opening day of the 2022 Fair, be a current resident of San Luis Obispo County, and have never been married.

Each contestant will compete in the following four categories: Interview, Talent, Final Question, and Evening Wear. If selected as Queen or Princess, she must be able to attend every day of the 2022 Fair, participating in numerous public events such as introducing performers, taking pictures, and meeting with various dignitaries.

Contestants will receive swag, with the Queen receiving a $1,000.00 cash prize, 1st Princess $500.00, and 2nd Princess $250.00. All will also receive various prizes from local businesses. The pageant takes place on the first day of the Fair, Wednesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. on the Fort Frontier Stage.

A no-obligation orientation meeting will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 6 p.m. in the

Skybox at the Paso Robles Event Center. Applications are officially due Friday, April 29, by 4 p.m. and are available online at MidStateFair.com. For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at (805)612-6971 or via email at pglucas19@gmail.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31, and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

