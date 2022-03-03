Realty branches in Templeton, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande will merge

TEMPLETON — Two of Templeton and San Luis Obispo’s most prominent real estate offices, RE/MAX Success and RE/MAX Del Oro, have merged to create one of the most experienced and productive real estate brokerages in the area.

Randy Steiger, left, of RE/MAX Del Oro and Elissa Williams, center, and Ed Evans of RE/MAX Success, will team up to open a new, bigger RE/MAX Success real estate office. Contributed photo

RE/MAX Success will still be in Templeton at 408 S. Main Street and RE/MAX Del Oro, soon to be RE/MAX Success, has opened a new office at 669 Pacific St. in San Luis Obispo, along with the office in Arroyo Grande at 214 E. Branch St. in the Village of Arroyo Grande.

Randy Steiger, who has owned and operated RE/MAX Del Oro for over 18 years, and Elissa Williams and Ed Evans, of RE/MAX Success, have made the decision to join forces.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

“We’re excited about the opportunity to expand into the San Luis Obispo and South County markets and the chance to combine efforts to provide the best service RE/MAX has to offer,” said Williams, managing broker-owner. “The agents at RE/MAX Success have a proven record of outstanding service to their clients and with even more tools at our disposal, we’re confident we’ll continue to build on their reputation as one of the most respected brokerages in San Luis Obispo County.”

Steiger responded, “We knew we would be stronger together and have great respect for one another. This gives our agents more opportunities to better serve our clients and I will now have only one hat to wear as the team leader of my own team.”

RE/MAX Success is now located countywide with offices in Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and Templeton to help families throughout San Luis Obispo County find the right home or sell their home. While specializing in residential real estate sales throughout San Luis Obispo County, they also cover ranches and vineyard properties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...