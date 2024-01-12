New Year, New You with Standard Process

Hello January. Let’s talk about how to start off 2024 with Total Wellness. Join us for our Standard Process 21-Day Purification Program. We’ll kick start our classes with a 6 p.m. info class on Wednesday, January 10, followed by a second 6 p.m. info class on Monday, January 22. Both classes will be held at The Natural Alternative in Downtown Paso Robles at 1213 Pine St.

Come learn about how our 21-Day Purification Program can support your body in detoxifying and balancing body systems for optimal health. This program is gentle yet effective. A simple shake, three basic supplements, and a clean eating protocol make this cleanse accessible to even the busiest individual.

Improvement has been reported in:

Weight loss, Joint pain, Headaches, Fatigue, Allergies, Digestive problems, Sugar cravings, Disrupted sleep, and many other areas.

Class will be led by Margaret Pauls FNTP, our Natural Alternative nutritionist. Call (805) 237-8290 or stop by the store at 1213 Pine St. to sign up today. Classes will be held bi-weekly at 6 p.m. with a Monday and Wednesday option in January. Free instruction/recipe booklet and shaker cup with purchase of the program. Weekly meetings for education, questions, and post-detox support. For the month of January, enjoy 10 percent off of the 21-day Purification Program.

We are proud to be starting off the New Year with a new look as well, from a remodeled store featuring the largest selection of Standard Process on the Central Coast to our new online store. You will still find expert care and the highest quality nutritional products only available through the offices of natural healthcare practitioners, such as Standard Process and Metagenics.

As always, we also carry a wide selection of herbs, vitamins and minerals, local products, everything CBD, organic snacks and drinks, natural skin and haircare, probiotics, essential oils, and non-toxic home products.

Don’t forget to call and RSVP to let us know if you’ll be attending a class with us this month.

We’re always here for you,

The Team at The Natural Alternative

