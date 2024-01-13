By Lynne Schmitz

New Year’s greetings to all from San Miguel. I’d like to start by welcoming new residents and invite everyone to participate in making and keeping San Miguel a nice place to live. I am now an “old-timer” as I’ve lived here for 73 years with many wonderful friends and neighbors.

When we settled here, San Miguel School was located on K Street, and Highway 101 ran right through town. In the 1950s, to accommodate the new four-lane highway being built, the school was moved to its present location at the north end of town and dedicated to Lillian Larsen, who taught first grade for many years. At the K Street location, the county created San Miguel Park. For information and to rent the Community Building, call (805) 781-5000, (800) 834-4636, or go online to slocountyparks.com.

Our two historic churches are well attended. The town’s namesake, San Miguel Mission on South Mission Street, was established in 1797 and continues to serve the North County. Pastor Father Lucas Pantoja invites all to attend masses on Saturdays at 5 p.m. in English and 7 p.m. in Spanish and on Sundays at 11 a.m. in English and 1 p.m. in Spanish. The office is at (805) 536-0532. Their website is missionsanmiguel.org.

The “Little White Church,” which today is the FTIV Iglesia, has graced the corner of 13th and L streets since the 1920s and also serves a Spanish and English congregation. Pastor Mike Duran is enthusiastic, energetic, and generous. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. For information, call (805) 467-5508.

The Historic Rios-Caledonia Adobe Museum and Gift Shop, located in a county park at the south end of town, is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. It is staffed and run by Friends of the Adobes. The Wally Ohles Research Library is open on Fridays from noon to 3 p.m. A section of the original 1915 Highway 101 runs through the property. Recently, with the help of the Native Daughters of the Golden West San Miguel Parlor 94, an El Camino bell was installed along the little stretch of road and dedicated to long-time NDGW member and San Miguel volunteer Jean Thacker Hoffmann. For all information, call (805) 467-3357. Their website is historic-rios-caledonia.org. The Native Daughters meet on the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Center. For information, call (616) 550-1053.

Our Senior Center is located at 601-12th Street off of N Street. The Quilters meet there every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcome people who sew or do crafts. For information, call (805) 975-6996. Seniors Bingo is held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month except holidays. On the second Friday, they start early with a potluck supper at 5 p.m. For information, call (805) 467-3445 to leave a message. Their website is sanmiguelseniorcenter.org. There’s good food at Leo’s and Dos Hermanos, just off 101 at 10th Street, and Taco Mafia, on 14th Street downtown. Welcome.

