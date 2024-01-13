Reset for the New Year

January finds us sweeping up the glitter, tucking away the tiny lights, and this year, finding a home for the giant paper chains that happily criss-crossed our ceiling for the holiday months. It also finds us grateful and a bit stunned at just how supportive of its small businesses this community continues to be.

So, January finds us saying thank you.

It also means a reset. A little more sleep, a little less powdered sugar-dusted peppermint cookies, and yes, less of that incredible Hearst Family Winery Rose that we sipped to celebrate the end of a hustling and bustling season.

We have a few things we’ll be leaning into as we begin 2024, and thought we’d share in case you’re looking for some inspiration as we start a new season and a new year:

Green up that plate!

There has been an explosion of vegetarian and vegan cookbooks in the past two years, and we’re genuinely surprised at how deeply nourishing these dishes can be to those of us used to meat as the center of every meal. Two books you’ll almost always find on our cookbook table: SALADE, by Pascale Beale, and SIX SEASONS by Joshua McFadden. Both are visually satisfying … Pascale’s book has a photo next to every single recipe in the book. McFadden’s pictures just call out for a trip to the farmer’s market, and I have yet to find a less pretentious champion of one of my kitchen goals: never buy tomatoes out of season.

LA Republica Mushroom Coffee and Tea

The owners of this organic coffee superfood split their time between the Central Coast and down south, and their products get raves for not only their nutrient-rich, no-jitters, lower caffeine coffee, but also for the taste. It’s the best instant coffee we’ve ever had, with not a hint of mushroominess to it. Plus, it improves focus, energy, neural protection, digestive support … all while boosting your immunity and stress resilience! Who couldn’t use that in the new year?

Write a card

According to the American Psychiatric Association, everyday simple acts of kindness can contribute to boosting your mood, reducing stress, and possibly alleviating symptoms of depression or anxiety. We’ve got cards for every reason, by dozens of stationery artists. Grab a pen, make someone’s day.

Wishing you health, connection, and love in the new year.

— The Team at General Store Paso Robles

