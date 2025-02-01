By BeeWench Farm

January is a popular time to start new habits, especially around eating. Healthier eating and losing weight are way harder than putting your phone down. Combining the two and putting your phone away while you eat may help you eat less because you’re not distracted. Have you ever noticed that when you are distracted, you tend to eat more? Slowing down a bit, saying a prayer before eating, lighting a candle, and having meaningful conversations sets a calming and happy tone for really enjoying your meal. We try to do this every evening, and it really sets the tone for the rest of the night.

A great way to get more veggies in your diet is with soups. I love having soup weekly and adding in as many veggies as I can. I always use chicken broth or stock for the extra nutrients, especially this time of year, but you can use any kind you prefer. With the chilly weather, hearty soups really hit the spot. If you’re short on time around dinner, you can roast the veggies a day or two before and keep in the fridge until you’re ready to make this soup. My kids love to chop up the veggies, which creates an extra “rustic” soup, and they eat it because they helped make it. You can keep this vegetarian, but it’s so good with some added bacon or chicken for some extra protein. I also like mine, which has some cheese and fresh sourdough bread for dunking. Leave your phone on the counter and slurp it down around a table with your favorite people.

Below are the seasonal fruits and vegetables you can find at the farmer’s markets:

Fruits:

Kiwi

Kumquats

Lemons

Oranges

Vegetables:

Beets

Broccoli

Cabbage

Celery

Kale

Sweet Potato

Brussel Sprouts

Parsnips

Mushrooms

Winter Squash

Farmer’s Market Rustic Winter Soup

Ingredients:

1/2 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed

3 medium parsnips peeled and cubed (sub with celery if needed)

1 medium sweet potato peeled and cubed

2 medium carrots peeled and cubed

1/2 fennel bulb quartered & sliced thin

1 tsp coarse salt

5 tablespoons olive oil divided

1 medium onion diced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (sub arrowroot or ½ cup sourdough starter)

4 cups vegetable broth or chicken broth

2 medium yellow potatoes peeled and diced

4-5 fresh thyme sprigs

2 Rosemary sprigs (optional)

2-3 sage leaves (optional)

1 cup milk (sub almond milk or just omit)

Additional salt & freshly ground black pepper to taste

More pepper and herbs for garnish

Optional- Bacon, chicken, and parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash, parsnips, sweet potatoes, carrots, and fennel with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt. Spread in a single layer on a large baking sheet and roast until tender and browned in places, about 40 minutes, turning a couple of times while roasting. While the veggies are roasting, prepare the base of the soup. To a large saucepan over low heat, add 3 tablespoons olive oil. Add the onion along with a pinch of salt and pepper, then cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. I started using my sourdough starter instead of flour to make the roux and it is a great way to use some discard. Stir in the broth. Add the potatoes and herbs. Bring to a boil over medium heat then reduce heat to low. Simmer uncovered for 15 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Remove from heat. Skim out the herbs and discard. Stir in the roasted vegetables. Carefully transfer about 3 cups (half) of the soup to the pitcher of a blender. Puree until smooth. Return the pureed mixture to the pot and stir to combine. The soup should be thick, rich, and creamy. Stir in the milk. Place the pot back on the burner, and, with the heat on medium-low, return to a simmer, stirring often to prevent burning for about 5 more minutes. Taste and add additional seasonings, salt, and pepper if desired. Serve garnished with an additional cracked pepper and herbs.

Optional: Add in some cooked and chopped bacon or chicken or both. Top with some grated parmesan cheese.

