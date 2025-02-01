More than just a race; it’s a symbol of endurance, community, and connection

For over three decades, the Wildflower Triathlon has been more than just a race; it’s been a symbol of endurance, community, and connection. Under the stewardship of Colleen Bousman, former co-owner of Tri-California Events Inc. and current founder of See & Be Productions, the event is poised to make its triumphant return as the Wildflower Experience on May 2 through 4, at Lake San Antonio’s South Shore. With its unique blend of athletic competition, festival activities, and a deep sense of camaraderie, Wildflower is ready to reclaim its status as a must-attend event for athletes, families, and spectators alike.

Colleen’s company, See & Be Productions, is the driving force behind the revitalized Wildflower Experience. The name reflects a philosophy that’s both personal and profound: to help people SEE the joys and excitement life has to offer and toempower them to BE their best selves. It’s also a playful nod to Colleen’s initials, CB. For Bousman, the mission is clear—to create events that foster community, connection, and the grit to overcome challenges, epitomizing the very spirit of endurance.

“We value creating spaces where people can connect positively and achieve their goals together,” says Bousman.“Wildflower is more than a race; it’s an opportunity to celebrate human resilience and the bonds that unite us.”

Colleen’s journey with Wildflower began at the age of 10, when her father, Terry Davis, the event’s founder, dropped her off as a course monitor in the pouring rain during the inaugural race. Despite a chaotic start—including washed-away markers that sent athletes in opposite directions—the event persevered and evolved into an iconic tradition. After graduating from Cal Poly in 1995, Colleen discovered her passion for race directing while working alongside her father. With a focus on precision and enhancing the athlete experience, she officially became the assistant race director in 1997.

“Those early years taught me the value of integrity, hard work, and the importance of creating something meaningful for others,” Colleen recalls. “Seeing my dad’s dedication inspired me to carry on the Wildflower legacy.”

Today, that legacy remains a family affair. Colleen’s husband, Matt, has been a pillar of support, contributing to operations and even taking on physically demanding tasks like preparing campsites. Their children, Owen and Emaly, have also played key roles, from assisting with event setup to managing unexpected challenges like swarms of bees at the finish line. For the Bousman family, Wildflower is not just an event; it’s a labor of love.

The Wildflower Experience 2025 promises a weekend packed with excitement, beginning Friday, May 2, with a vibrant festival atmosphere. Attendees can enjoy live music spanning genres from bluegrass to rock, indulge in gourmet food trucks, and explore a sports expo featuring the latest innovations in endurance sports. Interactive seminars, fitness classes, and family-friendly attractions ensure there’s something for everyone.

The heart of the weekend, however, lies in its endurance events. Athletes of all levels can participate in four triathlons—Long Course, Olympic Distance, Sprint Distance, and Sprint Gravel—as well as additional events like a 20K Trail Run, 5K and 10K Fun Runs, and an Open Water Swim. Young competitors can join the Kids Race on Friday afternoon, making Wildflower a truly inclusive experience.

For Colleen, the Wildflower Experience is about more than personal achievement; it’s about creating a space where people can come together to celebrate life, resilience, and community. With over 50 staff members returning—many of whom have been part of the Wildflower family for decades—the 2025 event is set to uphold its reputation as a premier endurance festival.

As part of the festival’s expansion, Colleen has focused on growing the wellness aspect of Wildflower. During the years the event was on pause, she connected with like-minded women leaders who balance life and work, which inspired new partnerships. Colleen formed a collaboration with two close friends who share the Wildflower vision, constantly encouraging her to bring back the event.

Lauren Shannon, the Wildflower Wellness Director and a holistic health practitioner, now leads programming for all onsite wellness classes, viewing festivals in a new light after experiencing Wildflower in 2018.

Additionally, Ali Carscaden the owner of 15C and Shift Studio, who has been involved with Wildflower since graduating from Cal Poly, will continue to showcase exceptional local wines at her space and even introduce a Wildflower wine of her own. Festivalgoers might even catch her teaching a yoga class over the weekend.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Wildflower Experience 2025. Registration is now open, and early sign-ups are encouraged due to limited slots. For more information, including course maps and festival schedules, visit wildflowerexperience.com.

