By Camille DeVaul and Lynne Schmitz

For over 100 years, women have been coming together to discuss and advocate for agriculture. Since the group’s inception as the Farm Home Department in 1923, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women have played a vital role in promoting farm values, improving nutrition, and raising funds for community initiatives. Today, it remains the only active chapter of its kind in California.

Each month, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women (SLOFBW) will be working with Paso Magazine / Atascadero News Magazine to honor one of their members whose contributions have strengthened the agricultural community. This month, we highlight Tammy Haas — a lifelong agriculturist and passionate volunteer deeply rooted in San Luis Obispo County’s agricultural heritage.

SLO County Farm Bureau Women’s Member of the Month: Tammy Haas

Tammy grew up in rural Santa Margarita on a ranch off Parkhill Road, where her family raised cattle and horses. During high school, her family moved to Creston, giving her and her sister the opportunity to show Red Brangus breeding heifers for Walt Neilson’s Twist Ranch and assist Tom Bordonaro with steers in the mid-1980s — an experience filled with wonderful memories. For the past 35 years, Tammy has lived in Morro Bay, a town deeply connected to her family’shistory. Her great-grandparents purchased land in Morro Bay in 1949 after selling their farm in the San Fernando Valley, and her mother’s family relocated to the area in the late 1950s, purchasing the Ocean View Furniture Store after leaving their trucking business in the Central Valley.

Morro Bay has been a wonderful place for Tammy and her husband, Roger, to raise their three daughters — Riley, Lacey, and Emme. In 2006, their daughters joined the Morro Bay 4-H Club, spending years raising market hogs, sheep, steers, and heifers. Even though their children have aged out of 4-H, Tammy and her family remain active leaders in the organization. Their two youngest daughters currently sell Red Angus calves to local 4-H and FFA youth for showing at the Mid-State Fair. Additionally, Tammy and her family are involved in the Morro Grange and other community efforts.

Tammy’s passions revolve around outdoor activities, including raising animals, gardening, and volunteering. Over the years, she and her family have dedicated significant time to fundraising and volunteering for organizations such as PTA, Aggie Backers, Morro Grange, 4-H, and FFA. Recently, she became a proud new member of SLOFBW.

Tammy first learned about SLOFBW meetings and fundraising efforts from her stepmother, Susan Wilber, a long-time member of the group. After retiring in 2023 from a 36-year career as a rural letter carrier, Tammy finally had the time to join. At her first meeting in 2023, she was warmly welcomed and inspired by the members’ deep roots and dedication to their community. Joining SLOFBW has provided her with the opportunity to work alongside passionate, giving women.

From her very first meeting, Tammy recognized SLOFBW’s commitment to supporting the next generation of agriculturists through its fundraising efforts for annual scholarships for local youth. This mission holds personal significance for her, as her eldest daughter received a SLOFBW scholarship in 2013 when she began her studies at Cal Poly. Now a soil scientist working for the NRCS in Templeton, her daughter’s success highlights the impact of SLOFBW’s work.

SLOFBW raises funds by hosting a booth at the Speckled Hen Show each April and October at the Paso Event Center, where members and friends donate antiques, collectibles, and handmade goods. The group also sells dried bean soup mixand annual cookbooks, with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward scholarships. Tammy finds it deeply rewarding to see these efforts directly benefit local youth pursuing higher education and continuing the rich agricultural legacy of San Luis Obispo County.

If you would like to learn more about becoming involved with the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women, contact Susan Sonne at (805) 610-1375 or shortsuecakes@gmail.com

