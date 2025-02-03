We’re looking forward to offering 20 percent off ALL Men’s and Heart Health Products during the month of February!

We have a wide selection of Men’s Health products such as testosterone assistance, libido tonics, prostate health supplements, and multivitamins. As we should always strive to eat healthy and get our nutrients through vegetables and fruits, adding a supplement can benefit your overall well-being and give you a boost that you may be missing from your diet. If you are looking into buying a men’s multivitamin for yourself, a friend or a family member, we have a wide selection and would love to assist in finding the one right for you.

As for heart health, it’s always a good idea to give your cardiovascular system some extra support and improvement. You can take multiple things for heart health. We have separate herbs and vitamins or specific blends of many ingredients to help with this. One of our most popular products taken to improve cardiovascular health is CoQ10, which contains coenzymes. These enzymes help to protect the heart and skeletal muscles. CoQ10 is found in every cell of your body. It is an antioxidant and protects the body from damage caused by harmful molecules. It may help heart failure, boost energy, and provide a fast recovery after exercising. Many even take it to help prevent the effects that certain medicines may haveon the heart and other organs. Another popular food supplement and traditional Chinese medicine remedy for supporting the heart is Red Yeast Rice. It is capable of lowering cholesterol levels and improving blood circulation.

We also wanted to remind you that we will be ready to open our NEW Natural Alternative Marketplace this month.Follow us on Facebook or Instagram @NaturalAlternativeNutrition and @NaturalAlternativeMarketplace to stay updated for our grand opening! We’d love to see you there but otherwise stop by the shop at 1213 Pine St. in Paso Robles to take advantage of these discounts.

We’re wishing you a happy February,

The Natural Alternative Team

