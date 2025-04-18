Cheers to 10 Years of Yes Cocktail Company

More than a decade ago, Lauren Butler of Yes Cocktail Company (YCC) walked into General Store PR with a wicker basket and a beaming smile. Shortly thereafter, she and husband Brandon Alpert returned with the first of what would be dozens of orders over 10 years, cases and cases of their all-natural, artisinally crafted mixers and cocktail garnishes that have cheerily greeted customers as one of the first things you see in our store. Our businesses have grown up right alongside each other, and like proud aunties, we’ve loved seeing them shine. YCC makes exactly the kind of products that we strive to bring to our shelves: tasty, useful, lovely goods that bring joy.

Lauren and Brandon are also insanely hard-working, passionate, creative people (their background is theatre and improv) whom we adore. They will soon be celebrating TEN YEARS of Yes Cocktail Company, and they continue to innovate and put their heart into their work, partnering with some of our other local makers, from Sierra Honey Farm (Hot Honey Syrup) to Hambly Farms (Lavender Syrup) to Brown Butter Cookie Co. (Brown Butter Old Fashioned Syrup). Simply put, they are one of the best partners we’ve ever worked with.

Not a big cocktail fan? For those of us drinking less or not at all, YCC makes everything from lemonade to non-alcoholic (NA) beer feel festive. We’ve fallen in love with their Amaro, an NA aperitif reminiscent of Campari. A splash in tonic water makes a crisp and flavorful alcohol-free option that would be perfect for Easter brunch or outdoor lunches as the weather gets warmer. Try a splash in Prosecco for a gorgeous way to dress up your bubbles game.

Whether it’s the Paso Punch they created for us when we turned 5, the Paso Sangria they made for our 10-year anniversary, the Cranberry Spice Mixer that means it’s Christmas, or the Boozy Cherries that are a trillion times better than the cherries in those Shirley Temples you grew up on … Yes Cocktail Company is the real deal.

Thank you, Lauren and Brandon, for all you bring to our shop, and our lives. We’ve loved seeing your business (and family!) grow. We can’t wait for what comes next. ***hint, new mixers coming soon!

Cheers,

The Proud Aunties at General Store Paso Robles

