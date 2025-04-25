By Sheriff Ian Parkinson

I want to spend a little time talking about an incident which seldom happens in our county. But just because it so rarely happens, doesn’t mean it’s not worthy of a conversation. The incident which occurred happened to be a deputy-involved shooting, sometimes referred to as an officer-involved shooting or OIS for short. It is a serious incident, affecting not only the involved deputies, and the suspect, but also the entire department and even the community at large.

So let me give you the background of this incident, which occurred on a cold night in January. On that evening, deputies responded to a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of South Main Street, near Templeton High School. Upon arrival, the first patrol unit came under immediate gunfire. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, striking it several times. Fortunately, neither of the deputies inside was injured.

advertisement

A second patrol unit arrived just moments later. One of the deputies in that unit engaged the suspect. The suspect was struck by gunfire. Deputies immediately rendered medical aid before he was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. Again, no deputies were injured during this exchange.

Per standard protocol, the four deputies involved were placed on administrative leave and underwent mandatory crisis counseling. These measures are in place to ensure the well-being of our personnel, as any use-of-force incident has a profound impact not only on those involved but on the entire department and community.

I want to assure you that, based on our investigation, this was an isolated incident. There was no connection to Templeton High School, and there was no further threat to public safety.

This recent event brings to mind another difficult day for our department—the last time a deputy-involved shooting took place. That occurred on September 24, 2020. Interestingly enough, this incident also occurred in Templeton. On that day, deputies attempted to stop a wanted felon in the 3400 block of Theatre Drive. The suspect fled on foot through nearby vineyards and ambushed the pursuing deputies, firing multiple rounds and striking one of them in the leg. The deputies returned fire, and the suspect attempted to escape back to his vehicle. Additional deputies intercepted him, and during a second exchange of gunfire, the suspect was fatally shot. The injured deputy was airlifted to a local hospital and thankfully survived. In that case, the suspect was a convicted felon, a known gang member, and had an extensive history of weapons charges.

In both cases, we conduct a thorough investigation. Those findings are then sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review. The district attorney has the responsibility to independently evaluate all officer-involved shootings that occur within San Luis Obispo County.

These incidents are stark reminders of the dangers that our deputies face every day. The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office put their lives on the line to protect this community, and their bravery in the face of violence is commendable. We are grateful that no deputies were injured in the most recent incident and that our department remains steadfast in its mission to uphold public safety.

I understand that events like these can be unsettling, and I encourage you to reach out with any questions or concerns. Our office remains dedicated to transparency and accountability. San Luis Obispo County is a strong and resilient community, and we stand together in ensuring the safety of our residents. Thank you for your continued support and trust in the Sheriff’s Office.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...