By Ian Parkinson

Not all the crimes committed in this county are newsworthy or garner a lot of media attention. In fact, most of our crimes are just the opposite. But that doesn’t make it any less significant to report or any less personal, especially if you are affected by that crime.

I want to take a moment to update you on a recent case that’s been top-of-mind for those who enjoy using our beautiful trails and parks here in San Luis Obispo County.

If you’ve been out to the Bob Jones Trail parking lot on Ontario Road recently, you may have heard about or even experienced a frustrating rise in vehicle burglaries. Throughout March, we received several reports from folks who returned from a walk or bike ride to find their car windows shattered and personal items stolen—wallets, credit cards, and other valuables.

One incident in particular, which happened on March 31, really set things in motion. The victim came back from a trail outing to discover both the front and rear passenger windows of their vehicle had been smashed. Their wallet and credit cards were gone. While speaking with our deputies, they got an alert on their phone—someone had already tried using one of the stolen cards at two different stores. One transaction was declined, but the other went through for more than $300.

That tip gave us an important lead. Our patrol deputies jumped into action and started combing through nearby surveillance footage. Before long, they identified a vehicle believed to be involved in multiple burglaries at the Bob Jones Trail parking lot. We also obtained video showing both a male and female suspect, which proved vital in helping our sheriff’s detectives move the case forward. Thanks to the hard work of our forensic specialist, we were able to confirm the identity of the male suspect.

As we kept digging, we discovered that these same suspects weren’t just targeting Bob Jones Trail. They were linked to another vehicle burglary at the Pismo Preserve on April 10, and several more in the Nipomo area in the early morning hours of April 11.

Through coordinated efforts we identified the suspects and later located them at a motel in Santa Maria. Deputies moved in quickly and safely took them into custody.

While making the arrests, our team recovered stolen property in Santa Maria that we were able to connect directly to the Nipomo burglaries. Thanks to this thorough investigation, the suspects were arrested and booked into County Jail on multiple charges, including burglary and identity theft.

This case is a textbook example of what can be accomplished when our community stays alert and works closely with law enforcement. From the quick thinking of the victim who notified us of the suspicious credit card activity, to the tireless work of our patrol units, detectives, and forensic team, every step made a difference.

I know how unsettling these kinds of crimes can be. That’s why I want to remind everyone to take a few precautions when heading out to our parks and trails:

Try not to leave valuables in your vehicle.

If you must, keep them well out of sight—preferably locked in the trunk.

Be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity right away.

Our commitment is to keep this county safe—and with your help, we’ll continue to do just that.

