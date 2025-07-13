I spend considerable time at Chambers of Commerce, Rotary Clubs, and school board meetings informing the public about Career and Technical Education (CTE). Most individuals from my generation experienced vocational education in schools, which differs significantly from today’s CTE. Modern CTE classes, courses of study, and instructors equip young people for quality jobs and career success. The national initiative encourages schools to provide more education and training options like CTE. The focus is on creating multiple pathways to careers and opportunities.

The federal role in CTE began in 1917 with the Smith-Hughes National Vocational Education Act. In 2006, the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act renamed Vocational Education to Career and Technical Education. Federal funding for CTE is estimated at $1.4 billion. School-based CTE programs (which include programs for adults) prepare middle and high school students for high-wage, high-skill, and high-demand careers. These careers span fields like advanced manufacturing, health sciences, and information technology, which often do not require a two- or four-year college degree. The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education’s SLO Partners program and the SLO CTE Foundation focus on supporting these workplace learning efforts.

Workplace learning is a tool that businesses use to train and maintain staff effectiveness. Current literature indicates that the workplace is among the best places to learn. Employees or potential employees often respond positively to opportunities that help them perform better at their jobs or acquire new skills for additional work. This month’s article discusses the current partnerships promoted by the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education between our schools, Cuesta College, and local businesses. These partnerships aim to grow a local, highly skilled workforce. In late spring of this year, another phase of promoting CTE was launched at our North San Luis Obispo County facility to expand access to workplace learning opportunities. This facility is a partnership between the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education and the SLO CTE Foundation.

Our entire community benefits when we engage both businesses and education in developing employment pathways. Cuesta College has long been a partner in the Career and Technical Education arena, promoting job skills that benefit San Luis Obispo County. The Community College Chancellor’s Office has awarded multiple grants to our county since 2017 to complement the current efforts of businesses, Cuesta College, local school districts, the County Office of Education, and the SLO CTE Foundation. We are committed to collaborating with local businesses and education to create pathways and opportunities for local talent. Collaborative training presents a prime opportunity to expand the knowledge base of potential employees without significant expenses. Employees can make the most of their time during collaboration while attending training opportunities. Partnerships like the Pre-Apprenticeship and Apprenticeship grants are investing in professional development, a positive endeavor. When education and business join forces to provide a structured training and development program, the workforce gains consistent experience and preparation in background knowledge.

This investment made by the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education, Cuesta College, local school districts, and businesses adds value to our local economy. The support for CTE from the state, our regional partners, and the federal government fosters a supportive and thriving workplace. Our students and future employees gain access to training they might not otherwise have, feel valued, are more likely to remain productive members of the local economy, and experience greater job satisfaction. I am proud to be part of today’s cutting-edge, rigorous, and relevant CTE programs that prepare our youth and adults for a broad range of high-wage, high-skill, high-demand jobs. It is an honor to serve as your County Superintendent of Schools.

“If you think it’s expensive to hire a professional to do the job, wait until you hire an amateur.” — Red Adair

