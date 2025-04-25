By Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

Spring has sprung in Paso Robles Wine Country. Grape vines come out of their winter slumber this time of year with the push of new leaves taking in the gentle warmth of the springtime sun. As growth progresses, the vines begin to flower, creating a first glimpse of this year’s crop. Grape vines are self-pollinating, so each flower has the potential to become a single berry. Early morning frost, late seasonal rain, and wind become pressure points during flowering that can affect the amount of fruit harvested come fall.

Vine shoots grow quickly this time of year, supported by tendrils, which are winding stems that act like anchors. These are important because they help expose new leaves to sunlight as well as support the eventual weight of grape clusters as they swell and mature.

Vineyard workers keep busy maintaining the quick growth by training the vines to position them for success. They remove unnecessary suckers that grow off the trunks. Doing this mitigates the amount of water, energy, and nutrients otherwise needed by the vines. Spring is a time of regrowth and of renewal. It’s a reset, the beginning of the next vintage and another chance to create that perfect bottle of wine.

Paso Wine Fest is your opportunity to taste some of the region’s best wines. More than 100 wineries will share their wines on May 17 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Visit pasowine.com to learn more about all the festivities surrounding Paso Wine Fest this spring.

