SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – The initial mailing of Vote by Mail (VBM) ballots was dropped at the United States Postal Service Goleta Distribution Center today, and voters will begin receiving their ballots in the coming days. Approximately 179,000 VBM ballots were dropped off for delivery. County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong visited the postal facility when VBM ballots were being delivered and took a tour: “The United States Postal Service is a vital partner who we depend on delivering ballots to voters. We have worked closely with USPS employees recently, and it was great to get a tour of their facility.”

For this election, every registered voter will receive a ballot in the mail. County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong states, “In response to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Governor Newsom’s Executive Order and very recent legislation require counties in California to send a VBM ballot to all registered voters as VBM voting is considered among the safest ways for voters to cast their ballots.” Subsequent mailings of VBM ballots will begin next week.

Voters will find enclosed in their VBM ballot packet their ballot, a voter information guide containing local candidate statements and measure information for contests on the voters’ ballot, and a voting instruction page containing an “I Voted” sticker. Gong comments, “If voters typically turn in their ballots in person to receive their “I Voted” sticker, I included it along with their VBM ballot for added convenience.”

Voter Instruction Guide

Vote By Mail Ballot

Return Envelope – Be Sure to Sign

Voters may vote and return their ballots as soon as they receive them. No waiting necessary. However, voters are reminded to “Stop before you Drop” your VBM ballots: Be sure that your ballot envelopes are “Signed and Sealed, then Delivered.” Voters can return their voted VBM ballots in the mail in the provided postage-paid envelope, in a designated VBM Ballot DropBox, or at a Voter Service Center during the 4 days of voting between Oct. 31 – Nov. 3.

Voters can also sign up to track their ballots: https://wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov, a free service the Secretary of State is providing voters to receive notifications via text, email, or phone message.

Voters are encouraged to visit the Clerk-Recorder’s website for updates regarding the election at slovote.com. For any questions, please contact the elections office at elections@co.slo.ca.us or (805)781-5228.





