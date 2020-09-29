SAN LUIS OBISPO — A fifth inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The inmate was asymptomatic and tested positive on Sept. 26. The inmate was arrested five days prior and was in a quarantine unit per the health protocols of the County Jail. There was no exposure to other inmates. Also, there was no exposure to Jail staff since they must wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

The total number of inmates who have been infected with COVID-19 is now five. This is the first case of an inmate testing positive since July 22. Since March, a total of six SLO Sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for the virus: three correctional deputies and three patrol deputies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related