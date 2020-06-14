PASO ROBLES – The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s department issued a statement from Tyler Dreyfus, Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus’s wife, with an update on her husband’s current condition.

“Currently Nick remains in critical care but is stable. He has undergone several procedures and continues to be evaluated on a daily basis. Doctors have provided very positive feedback regarding his current condition and prognosis and remain optimistic for a positive outcome. Nick is surrounded by family and fellow Deputies and his spirits are high! On behalf of Nick and his family, we want to thank all of those whom have reached out and shown concern and compassion. All of your support is appreciated and welcomed. Thank you.”

Many individuals have reached out to the Sheriff’s Department asking how they can financially support Deputy Dreyfus and his family during his recovery. San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation (SLO LEAF) has set up an account to accept donations which will directly benefit Deputy Dreyfus and his family members.

If you would like to mail a donation you can send it to:

SLO LEAF

In the name of Deputy Nick Dreyfus

PO BOX 13126

San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-3126

Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the Deputy and his family along with the other officers wounded, and the family that lost their father all during this tragic incident.

Related stories:

Two-day Manhunt Ends with Gunman Dead

SLO County Sheriff’s Office Releases Identity of Shot Deputy, Suspect still at large

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related