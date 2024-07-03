Deadline to return completed nomination papers for the Nov. 5 General Election is Aug. 9

PASO ROBLES — We are now four months away from the General Election on Nov. 5, and some candidates in Paso Robles have thrown their hats in the ring for City Council.

There are three council member seats up for grabs this November:

City Council Member District 1 for a partial term of two years

City Council Member District 3 for a full term of four years

City Council Member District 4 for a full term of four years

Find the district map here: prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/34109/District-Map—2022-2032-PDF

Currently vying for the District 1 seat are three candidates: Kris Beal, Sharon Roden, and Linda George.

Roden currently holds this seat and was officially sworn in to serve the District 1 seat during the Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2023, City Council meeting.

On Sept. 7, 2023, the council appointed Councilman John Hamon to fill the mayoral vacancy created by the passing of Mayor Steve Martin. As a result of Hamon’s appointment as mayor, the District 1 council seat was immediately vacated. At the same meeting, after Hamon was sworn in as mayor, the council decided to fill the newly created vacancy in District 1 through an appointment process.

Roden was one of eight applicants to apply for the position. After interviews held during a special meeting on Sept. 26, 2023, council members approved to choose Roden as the new District 1 council member. She will serve in the position through the next General Election in November 2024. Roden is a farmer and fifth-generation San Luis Obispo County resident. She previously stated that her focus is to help Paso Robles move forward while preserving its history.

Beal and George were both candidates in the September 2023 interviews and were beat out by Roden. Beal is a Paso Robles High School alumna and former nonprofit executive director. George has a background as a campaign member and lobbyist.

As of July 2, there are no candidates vying for the District 3 seat currently held by Councilmember Steve Gregory. Fred Strong, who currently holds the District 4 seat, is the only candidate vying for the seat at this time.

It should be noted that none of these candidates have officially been qualified yet to run for their respective seats. The nomination period is July 15 through Aug. 9. To run, candidates must submit their nomination paper signed by no less than 20 or more than 30 registered voters within their district boundaries. An at-large seat like treasurer must include registered voters within city limits. Candidates must make their initial appointment with the City Clerk, allowing forenough time to get the signatures and return them to the clerk prior to the Aug. 9 deadline.

The deadline to return completed nomination papers is Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. However, it may be extended to Aug. 14 if the incumbent does not file the necessary papers by the initial deadline.

Also up for election is the City’s Treasurer which is an at-large seat for a full term of four years. There are currently no candidates running for treasurer as of July 2. The current City Treasurer is Ryan Cornell.

Additionally, Paso Robles residents will see Measure M which includes three resolutions:

Resolution 24-069 — Calling for the Placement of a General Tax Measure on the Ballot for the General Municipal Election (edocs.prcity.com/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=74351&dbid=0&repo=CityOfPasoRobles&cr=1)

Resolution 24-070 — Requesting Consolidation of Municipal Election: Ballot Measure (edocs.prcity.com/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=74352&dbid=0&repo=CityOfPasoRobles)

Resolution 24-071 — Providing for the Filing of Primary and Rebuttal Arguments and Setting Rules for the Filing of Written Arguments Regarding a City Measure (edocs.prcity.com/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=74353&dbid=0&repo=CityOfPasoRobles)

Paso Robles Press will be following the election. For more information on how to run for City Council, visit prcity.com/1041/Elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...