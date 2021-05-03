TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District has an upcoming meeting on May 4 at 7 p.m.

The meeting agenda can be found online on the District’s website.

In the meeting, the Board will review a report for the 2021 Water Supply and Groundwater Well Depths and provide staff with direction.

The meeting is open to the public and can be joined via zoom.

If a member of the public wishes to call into the meeting, the conference number is 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID 859 1069 3091, Passcode 710505 or Join Zoom Meeting

PUBLIC COMMENT OPTIONS: The public may also provide comment via e-mail or letters that will be distributed to the Board of Directors. E-mails may be sent to the Board Secretary at ion@templetoncsd.org. Letters may be mailed to the District Office at P.O. Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465. Letters may also be dropped-off at the District’s Drop-Box located outside the District Office at 420 Crocker Street, Templeton. People may also call the District Office at (805)434-4900 to leave a message concerning items on the agenda. Public input must be received by Tuesday, May 4, by 3 p.m.

