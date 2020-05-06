Norma Moye holds down the alley for Downtown Main Street

The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association continues to support and encourage businesses during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For over 30 years, the organization has helped transform Paso Robles’ downtown into a thriving economic success. The association not only supports shops, boutiques, restaurants, and many locally owned businesses that generate sales tax revenue for the City but has supported the downtown development into a tourist destination. Now with the shelter at home orders, the association continues to offer its services to the business community. Main Street Executive Director Noma Moyes, who has lived through the Great Depression and World War II, has never seen anything like current events.

From her vantage in her downtown office, Moye says the City’s downtown is quiet but continues to see patrons support local businesses while practicing social distancing and wear protective gear.

“People have their masks on, and their gloves on and they are staying away from each other, it so quiet down here it isn’t hard to do that,” said Moye. She said, “I’m talking to a lot of the merchants, and I want to thank the public that is supporting these businesses.”

Moye said the downtown continues to evolve and adapt to shelter at home orders. Businesses offer alternate services, expanded their delivery options, and provide curbside pickup.

“Everybody is being as creative as they can, and I’m proud of how merchants are all hanging on, but we all have to hang on together and help each other,” Moye said, “We can’t let this destroy us. We are Americans, and we are going to win this battle.”

Moye would like to remind people that Mother’s day is just around the corner. Although the holiday is one of the biggest revenue generators for restaurants, she reminded people that local florists are still operating deliveries and curbside pickups.

“Mother’s Day is coming up pretty soon, so don’t forget the florist,” Moye said, “There’s nothing more that will perk up somebody’s feeling when they get a bouquet of flowers.”

In support of the local economy, Main Street provides a venue for business and organization to update the community on the changes of their services, hours of operation, delivery and take-out offerings and news. The association distributes all business updates via email, website, and social media at no cost. Businesses and organizations can email their updates to info@pasoroblesdowntown.org or call (805) 238-4103. For the latest information, people can follow the association’s social media postings on FaceBook.

“I love this downtown. I love everybody. They have been my family for a long time, so nothing can happen to them,” Moye said.

