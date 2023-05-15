Students from Paso Robles, Shandon, and Templeton recognized for citizenship, leadership qualities

NORTH COUNTY — All accredited high schools in North County have proudly participated in selecting exceptional seniors to represent their schools for the prestigious El Paso de Robles Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest. This annual program, established in 1934, aims to encourage and reward qualities of good citizenship among high school students.

The following schools proudly recognized their outstanding seniors:

Paso Robles High School:

Akasha Asberry, granddaughter of Ladwiena Canchola

Shandon High School:

Faith Alexander, daughter of Benjamin Alexander and Nikki Sigler

Templeton High School:

Ella Thompson, daughter of Matt and Sybil Thompson, winner of the Chapter and District VII of DAR

The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest recognizes and honors high school seniors who exemplify the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism within their homes, schools, and communities. Selected by their teachers and peers, these outstanding students demonstrate these qualities to an exceptional degree.

It is important to note that this program is exclusively open to students from accredited high schools that maintain good standing with their state board of education. Each school may designate only one student per year as their DAR Good Citizen, making it a highly esteemed recognition.

Participation in the scholarship portion of the program is optional but offers further opportunities for students. Upon being chosen as their school’s DAR Good Citizen, students are invited to take part in the scholarship segment, which involves submitting a personal statement and an essay. Scholarships are awarded to essay winners at the chapter, state, division, and national levels.

The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest not only celebrates exceptional high school seniors but also underscores the significance of good citizenship, service, and leadership in building strong communities. Through this program, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) encourages and supports the next generation of responsible and engaged citizens.

Feature Image:

Contestants for the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award and Scholarship are shown (left to right): Akasha Asberry, Faith Alexander, and winner Ella Thompson. Contributed Photo

