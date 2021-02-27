Appointments are scheduled and managed by County Office of Education and Child Care Planning Council

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Health announced today that starting on Mar. 1, some local child care workers and K-12 teachers and staff working in-person will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in San Luis Obispo County.

Eligible workers in this sector will be contacted directly by their employer to schedule appointments when it is their turn.

“We are excited to begin vaccinating our community’s educators, including many who have been providing dedicated in-person care throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it’s one of the best tools we have to end this pandemic.”

In order to ease logistical complexities of vaccine distribution, the County Office of Education and Child Care Planning Council are scheduling and managing vaccine appointments for eligible staff. Eligible individuals will be contacted directly by their employer to schedule an appointment and will not schedule appointments directly through the County’s website or Phone Assistance Center.

The County has agreed to set aside 10 percent of the vaccine allocation each week, per State guidance, for those working in education and child care sectors. The County Office of Education and the Child Care Planning Council, at the recommendation of the SLO County COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, are identifying teachers, child care workers, and other school staff who will be first in line and up next, based on the risk of either exposure at work or severe illness.

Because supply is limited, the vaccine has first been offered to those working in-person in close contact with students who cannot wear masks. As supply increases and doses continue to be designated for this sector each week, more education and child care staff will be able to get the vaccine.

“This is an important first step in vaccinating the many people who care for our students,” said Dr. James Brescia, Superintendent of the County Office of Education. “I appreciate the collaborative work of the local Vaccine Task Force in making this a reality, and I encourage all teachers, school staff, and child care workers who have questions about when and how to get the vaccine to talk with your employer for more information.”

For more information visit readyslo.org

