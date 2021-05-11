Band Students to Join Alumni for 1st Live Performance Since the Pandemic

PASO ROBLES — The community is invited to the Backyard Jam on Jun. 2, a benefit for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, a festive evening celebrating and supporting youth arts. Guests will enjoy live music from the Youth Arts student and alumni bands as they play live for the first time since COVID-19. In addition, the ticket includes great food from Roots on Railroad and beer at The Backyard on Thirteenth in downtown Paso Robles. The community will come together to raise funds for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s FREE Visual & Performing Arts Program, serving 400 students per quarter with 50, FREE classes per week in Art, Drama, Music, Dance and Creative Enrichment.

Reserve your tickets today before they are gone! This is a wonderful outdoor venue where jackets and casual attire are suggested for our cool Paso nights.

Tickets are $75 each at pryoutharts.org/backyard-jam

“We are so excited to hear our Band Students perform live because this event is all about them! Seventeen current and alumni band members will play familiar favorites, and some will even debut their own songs at the event. Band is all about collaborating, making the best of friends, learning to play new instruments, and finding the confidence to perform for audiences. Youth Arts students often continue playing and writing music into college. They form bands of their own, record their own music, inspire others and find a lifetime love for music and the arts. If you have been to a Youth Arts performance, you know our students never disappoint. Many are also dancers, artists, and actors, and they are all dedicated to their craft. We hope you will join us to support them!” said Emily Jagger, Development Director/Interim Executive Director.

Band students will be led by Band Instructor, Kunchang Lee and Performing Arts Director Claire Fundaro will emcee. Thank you to all event sponsors, including presenting sponsors: Pear Valley Vineyards, Paso Robles Rotary Club, Town ‘N Country Realty and Meditation Supply Store.

About Founded in 1998, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of area youth with free, after-school classes in the visual and performing arts in a safe, nurturing environment. The organization seeks to promote self-reliance, enhance self-esteem and instill a sense of wholeness in local youth by providing a safe, accessible environment where they can experience the arts, thereby promoting cultural understanding and enhancing the community. Paso Robles Youth Art Center believes the arts are vital to cognitive growth and development and are the driving forces behind all other learning for our youth as they become contributing members of the community. Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has been providing children ages 5 to 18 with FREE classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years! Currently, the organization offers 50 classes weekly and fills 3000 student seats annually in their after-school program. Paso Robles Youth Arts Center relies entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, scholarships, supplies, and equipment.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a Non Profit 501(c)(3), Tax ID # 77-0488880

