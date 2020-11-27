Drive-thru held Nov. 26 in St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot

PASO ROBLES — Thanksgiving for Paso Robles reportedly served more than 1,500 meals at its drive-thru on Thursday, Nov. 26.

In the previous 35 years, the meal was a sit-down dinner, complete with table cloths, fine China and a home-made dinner. This year, the group made the free dinner available during a drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church parking lot due to COVID-19 guidelines that do now allow for large gatherings.

The nonprofit group began cooking on Monday, Nov. 23, in the kitchen at Centennial Park. The dinner is usually served inside the banquet room at Centennial Park.

People drove up in their car and received a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings — over-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, mixed vegetables, candied yams, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles delivered meals to people without transportation. The group also provided meals to Paso Cares and the El Camino Homeless Organization in Atascadero.

This is the only event put on by the nonprofit Thanksgiving for Paso Robles.

