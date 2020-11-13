Trees will be lit in Paso Robles Downtown City Park to honor those affected by cancer

This year marks the 9th annual Paso Lights of Hope, a special fundraising event benefitting Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast. On Friday, Nov. 27, more than 35,000 lights will turn on and shine nightly through Feb. 20, 2021.

“The lighting ceremony has been canceled due to COVID-19, but the lights will sparkle through the winter season, shining light on our mission, “so that no one faces cancer alone,” said Lights of Hope Committee Chair Elena Clark. “Our hope is that the lights bring joy to the community while honoring cancer patients, survivors, and those lost to this terrible disease.”

Eighteen trees will be lit this year, according to Clark. To date, tree sponsors include Clark and Lacey, Niner Wine Estates, Thom Schulz in honor of Laura Coats, Radiology Associates, Coastal Radiation Oncology, and a tree sponsored in honor and remembrance of Dr. Berry Foran.

“Lights of Hope is our way of helping to beautify the city park for the holidays while also raising funds and awareness for our programs in a unique and special way,” Clark shared. “We invite businesses and individuals to honor loved ones by sponsoring a bulb, a branch, or an entire tree. Support for this event enables us to continue to provide FREE social and emotional support services for local families touched by cancer.”

Paso’s Lights of Hope is a joint venture with the City of Paso Robles and the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association. To sponsor a bulb, a branch, or tree and help shine the light on CSC’s mission: “so that no one faces cancer alone,” go to cscslo.org/Support-Our-Work/Lights-of-Hope , call (805) 238-4411, or email mailto:events@cscslo.org.

About Cancer Support Community- CA Central Coast

The mission of Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones enhance their health and well-being. With a motto of “So that no one faces cancer alone,” CSC provides a professional program of social and emotional support, as well as education in order for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them to regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope, regardless of the stage of disease. Fundraisers, private donations, and sponsors enable CSC-CCC to continue its work with the local community.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related