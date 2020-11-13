SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will begin an asphalt paving project to rehabilitate the pavement on various North County roads.

The roads that will be paved:

Camp 8 Road from Highway 41 to Creston Road

Rocky Canyon Road from Highway 41 south to the end of County Maintained Road

Willow Creek Road from Vineyard Drive to Peachy Canyon Road

Jardine Road within the City of Paso Robles from Beacon Road to Tower Road under a Cooperative Agreement with the City.

Work will begin Nov. 16 and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2020, weather permitting.

For the public and the workers’ safety, traffic will be subject to detours or reduced to one-way controls with flaggers and pilot cars as required for each phase of the work.

Hours of the lane closures will be Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Delays are expected to be up to 10 minutes during major operations. Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans in consideration of the delays. Please see attached map for road locations.

This work is required to maintain the pavement condition to provide a smooth, safe road and to avoid costly repairs in the future.

CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria has been awarded a contract for $3,107,694 to perform the work. The project is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

