PASO ROBLES — Mike Chamberlin, the Singing TV Guy, is the special guest-entertainer of the Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display’s monthly dinner on Dec. 2.

Mike Chamberlin

Chamberlin has been singing as long as he’s been talking. Musical parents influenced him at an early age and by the time he was in grade school, he was already performing. He was entrenched in rock ‘n’ roll music by high school and signed by a record label.

His road to rock ‘n’ roll stardom took a left-hand turn when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam and then resumed a music career that led to a gig as a radio DJ and eventually into TV news anchoring.

After 40 years as a TV news/sports anchor (and 10 years with ESPN), Chamberlin retired to pursue a long-overdue music career. Since retiring from TV in 2008, he has performed over 2,000 concerts.

He also authored a book, “God Has A Sense Of Humor, For Heaven’s Sake.”

His Christmas CD and his books will be available following the concert, with proceeds going to the DAV, Disabled American Veterans. He is a Vietnam veteran, having served in Mekong Delta with the 9th Infantry Division.

He will be singing Christmas carols. Organizers will be passing the hat for donations.

Click here to make dinner reservations. Dinner is catered, $25 per person. Reservations are required before 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. with a no-host bar open at 5:30 p.m.

Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display are at 4251 Dry Creek Rd., Paso Robles.

