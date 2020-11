PASO ROBLES — A grass fire in the Salinas River riverbed south of the Niblick Bridge in Paso Robles was contained Friday morning, Nov. 27, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County.

Cal Fire SLO reported it was responding to assist on the fire at approximately 8 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., Cal Fire SLO reported it was still in the area working on hotspots.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

