Six students were awarded $1,000 each

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Lions Club has awarded scholarships to deserving graduating seniors at Paso Robles High School for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Lions Club, with the motto “We Serve,” has been dedicated to serving the community since its inception in 1917. The scholarship committee carefully considered financial need and involvement in school and community activities when selecting the recipients who maintained a non-weighted GPA of 2.7 to 3.7.

The following students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships:

Sayuri Berenice Martinez Rodriguez

Joshua Cantrell

Kayla Degnan

Georgia Domenghini

Brittany Navarro

Additionally, one student has been awarded a $1,000 Lions Club Scholarship in honor of Ole Viborg:

Nevaeh Dyer

“We are proud to support these exceptional students as they pursue their educational goals,” said Ted Weatherwax, the scholarship presenter for the Paso Robles Lions Club. “The dedication and commitment shown by these students to their academics and community involvement truly embody the spirit of service that the Lions Club stands for.”

The Paso Robles Lions Club remains committed to making a positive impact in the community and supporting the educational pursuits of local students.

Feature Image: The recipients of $1,000 scholarships from the Paso Robles Lions Club are shown at a recent reception. Photo provided by Paso Robles Lions Club

