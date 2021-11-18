The MOA with the IWMA is approved

TEMPLETON — Templeton Community Services District held a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. for open session.

The meeting covered the upcoming change to trash and recycling as part of a statewide effort through SB 1383 to reduce organic materials that are currently being put into landfills. The goal is to decrease the organic waste in the landfill by 75 percent by 2025. Regulations require all cities, residential households, multifamily dwellings, commercial businesses, commercial edible food generators, waste haulers, and food recovery organizations to reduce organic waste disposal in landfills. This will be achieved by using the green waste bin for all organic materials, food-soiled paper, and not just yard clippings. There will likely be a rate increase through Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) as well as the direct cost associated with these collection programs. The IWMA fee will likely increase about 2 percent, bringing it to 4.3 percent. This will all begin in January, which will start with a two-year education roll out program.

Director Debra Logan expressed concerns about the costs and the potential they could have to increase with the new oversight that will come with the new processes; however, as it is a state mandate to reduce the organic waste in landfills, there is no other option for the County at this time than to approve the ordinance. The ordinance passed 5-0 and will be on the Dec. 7 meeting agenda to be fully passed.

The next item was the amendment to the IWMA Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). The San Luis Obispo County IWMA was originally formed as a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) by the cities and County in 1994. In 2001, the Special District that had solid waste authority, including Templeton CSD, executed an MOA together with the original members of the JPA. With the County exiting the IWMA, amendments are required to allow the IWMA to continue. While the Special Districts still only hold one voting seat on the panel, but with the County leaving, many of the representatives are no longer needed, giving the one vote a bigger portion of the voting power.

Public comment on this item opened and heard from a caller who wanted to know why Templeton was staying with the IWMA. Director Geoff English spoke on his discussion with the County regarding the IWMA and that staying with the IWMA is the best option for Templeton.

Director Logan made a motion to approve the first amendment of the memorandum of agreement and provide communication to the IWMA board that Templeton CSD is interested in a change in the voting configuration so that special districts have proportional representation and that Templeton supports following minimum state mandates only. The motion passed 5-0.

The Board then moved to the audit report presentation, showing where the District increased and decreased in funds. The report also included the Measure A and Fire Fund Operating expenses which can be found on page 12 of the Districts financial statements: ca-templetooncsd2.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/1300/2020-2021-Measure-A-Parcel-Tax-Repoort

Director Logan acknowledged Natalie Klock for her work in getting all the documentation to the auditors throughout this process. Logan then made a motion to approve the report, which passed 5-0.

Next was the presentation by District Engineer Tina Mayer on the sewer code enforcement, which has been set as a progressive scale. Director Logan made the motion to approve the progressive scale for enforcement to match the fees with the infractions. The motion passed 5-0. The second part was a motion to adopt the resolution establishing maximum penalties in association with notice of violation and administrative orders and designate a hearing officers assigned to hear appeals. The motion passed 5-0.

The General Manager’s report from Jeff Briltz gave the update that the move to cloud-based has not yet taken place due to an issue with the credit card processing. The District offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The next meeting will be Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., and the agenda will be posted on the District’s website when it becomes available: templetoncsd.org/AgendaCenter.

The tentative agenda items are:

AB 361 Compliance Resolution

Steinbeck Litigation Update in closed session

Resolution – Adjustment to Health Insurance Contributions for Employees hired after May 2014

Resolution – Revisions to the Wage and Salary Schedule

Notice of Completion/Budget Amendment for Board Room Technology Upgrade Project

Measure A Oversight Committee Annual Report

Board Reorganization

