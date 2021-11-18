Donation is Part of Annual November Month of Giving

SAN LUIS OBISPO — JB Dewar will donate one penny for every gallon of fuel purchased during the month of November to must! charities. This effort is part of JB Dewar’s annual must! Month of Giving, in which they support the charity’s mission in addressing the most critical needs in the community, from youth mentorship to poverty to hunger.

“JB Dewar is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve and in which our employees live,” said JB Dewar President Ken Dewar. “We are extremely proud to partner with must! charities and support their efforts this year, and every year.”

Gas prices are a wee bit high this year, but swing into any JB Dewar location and do good while filling the tank! You can find the JB Dewar locations on our website at jbdewar.com/locations

JB Dewar is encouraging all customers to top off their vehicles, storage tanks, and gas-fueled equipment this November so we can collectively exceed last year’s donation! To date, JB Dewar has donated more than $23,800 to must! charities. Since its founding in 2012, must! Charities have raised and invested over $3 million in a wide variety of philanthropic efforts for people in need that have delivered significant and meaningful change throughout the Central Coast.

JB Dewar is challenging its loyal customers to match $1 for every gallon they purchase in the month of November, however much they’re able to comfortably contribute.

Donations may be made directly to must! Charities at mustcharities.org

JB Dewar thanks its customers in advance for their generosity and support.

About JB Dewar

JB Dewar is the premier Central Coast-based provider of fuel and automotive products for the agriculture, farming, trucking, construction, energy, and repair shop industries. Since 1933, the company has delivered quality petroleum industry products with family-run service. JB Dewar also performs equipment installation, repair and inspection, equipment/exchange upgrades, fuel/lube transfers, and more. To fuel up, visit one of its eight Pacific Pride fueling cardlock locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and Lompoc or go to jbdewar.com for more information.

