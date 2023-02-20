PASO ROBLES — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office are committed to supporting the ongoing search for Kyle Doan.

In a press release sent out on Friday, Feb. 17, the Sheriff’s office said, “During this incredibly difficult time, the full weight of state and local government remains behind collective efforts to search for Kyle, and we are committed to supporting the family and community alike.”

According to the press release, California Governor Gavin Newsom has directed Cal OES to coordinate the deployment of any and all resources requested by San Luis Obispo to support the ongoing search.

Law enforcement would like to remind community members about searching for Kyle safely and responsibly. Since the land along the San Marcos Creek and Salinas River is private property, the community is strongly encouraged to seek permission from the individual property owners before searching in those areas.

Finally, the Sheriff’s office addes, “Together, we will continue this important work. We have not lost hope.”

