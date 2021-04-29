Templeton, Paso Robles, and Atascadero all competing in 13 or more sports at one time

The crazy, all-sports spring season is now in full effect in the North County as Templeton, Paso Robles, and Atascadero are all competing in 13 or more sports at one time. Each school is currently holding seasons for boys and girls soccer and basketball, baseball, stunt, softball, track and field, swimming, boys tennis, boys golf, girls volleyball, and boys volleyball for the Eagles and the Bearcats.

Below, the Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press have gathered some brief information on sports that have not been recently covered and have reported scores or updated the proper sites with information.

Atascadero

Baseball: The AHS baseball program is off to a rough start in 2021. The Greyhound boys are still searching for their first victory and are currently 0-12 on the season. Atascadero is currently in a three-game series with the San Luis Obispo Tigers that will conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday.

Softball: The AHS girls softball team returned to action on Wednesday this week after nearly a month off. The Greyhounds are 4-3 on the year and will now begin league play. Like the boys, the Hounds are in a series with SLO that will conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday.

Girls Soccer: The Greyhound girls soccer team is off to a 1-4 start to the season after dropping a game to Arroyo Grande on Tuesday 4-0. The girls will play again Thursday night at home against the undefeated Tigers.

Boys Basketball: The Greyhounds basketball team opened their season on April 15 and 16 with a pair of games against Santa Maria that they split. After a two-week hiatus, the Greyhounds will be back on the court starting Thursday with a game against Pioneer Valley.

Girls Basketball: The AHS girls basketball team is still in search of their first victory and is currently 0-4 on the season. Their next game will be Thursday night against Pioneer Valley, who is always winless on the year.

Girls Volleyball: The Hounds volleyball team is 3-3 on the season with two games to go against Pioneer Valley.

Atascadero’s Lilly Allen and Anna Archibald battle Paso Robles’ Jaiden Anguiano for the ball at War Memorial Stadium.

(Photo by Rayvin Wulfing of Crimson News Magazine)

Templeton

Baseball: The Templeton Eagles baseball team is off to a red hot start this season and is currently 10-3 on the year. Through the first six league games of the season, Templeton is 5-1 with a series victory of SLO and a sweep of Atascadero last week. The Eagles will now play in a huge series against the undefeated Arroyo Grande Eagles.

Templeton’s Gavin Taber and Connor Becker celebrate as they round the bases following Merek Hall’s first-inning 3-run blast against the Greyhounds.

(Photo by Matt Macfarlane)

Softball: The Templeton Eagles softball team is also back to their old ways dominating on the diamond. The girls finished their preseason schedule 6-1 and will begin league play this week with a series against the Righetti Warriors.

Boys Basketball: The Templeton boys basketball team is off to an undefeated 2-0 start after a pair of victories over Orcutt Academy last week. This week, Templeton will play a pair of games against Nipomo.

Girls Basketball: The girls will kick off their season with two games against Santa Maria on Thursday and Friday.

Girls Soccer: The girl’s soccer team is currently 4-3-1 on the season. After a tough start, the girls won three games in a row before losing on Tuesday night to the Nipomo Titans. Templeton will look to get back on track next Tuesday when they play Santa Maria.

Girls Volleyball: The girl’s volleyball team has played this season in the Mountain League and has struggled with the bigger schools. The girls are currently 0-8 on the season, with two games against Righetti left to go this year.

The Templeton Eagles volleyball team comes together before a game.

(Photo by Matt Macfarlane)

Paso Robles

Baseball: The Bearcat baseball team is one of the hottest teams in the county this spring and is currently 9-2 on the season. Paso Robles opened league play last week and swept SLO in three games. The Bearcats will now take on St. Joseph this week, with the series ending with a doubleheader on Saturday.

Softball: Not to be outdone by the boys, the Lady Bearcats opened their season 9-1 and will begin league play this week with a big matchup against the undefeated Arroyo Grande Eagles. Paso Robles will play the Eagles once on Wednesday before finishing the series with a doubleheader on Saturday.

Boys Basketball: The Bearcat basketball team opened the season 2-0 with a pair of wins against Orcutt Academy on Apr. 15 and 16. This week the boys are back in action with a couple of games against Mission Prep.

Girls Basketball: The girl’s basketball team is 2-1 overall this season and will play their next game against Bakersfield Christian on May 4. Paso Robles is riding a two-game winning streak after beating the Greyhounds twice last week.

Boys Soccer: The boy’s soccer program is 3-1-1 to start the year, with their lone loss coming at the feet of Pioneer Valley. Tuesday night, the boys picked up a big 4-1 win over Righetti. Paso Robles will continue their season Thursday night when they face Santa Maria.

Girls Soccer: The Lady Bearcats soccer team is 2-3 on the year but got back to their winning ways on Tuesday night, defeating Righetti 4-1. The girls will continue their 10-game league season on Thursday when they host St. Joseph.

Girls Volleyball: The girl’s volleyball team began their season with a perfect 10-0 start until they dropped their first game of the season Tuesday night to SLO. The Bearcats will get their shot at revenge on Wednesday night when they play SLO for the second time.

Paso Robles junior Bryson Hoier slides into home for an inside the park home run on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Rayvin Wulfing of Crimson NewsMagazine)

