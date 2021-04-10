Greyhounds Give Up 19 Point Lead, Fall 20-19 To Morro Bay

The Atascadero Greyhounds held their home opener on Friday night and roared out to a 19-0 halftime lead but were shut out in the second half and fell to the Morro Bay Pirates 20-19.

The Greyhounds scored on their opening drive via a 33-yard catch and run by running back Isaiah Lucio. The Greyhounds extended their lead in the second quarter thanks to a 55-yard run by sophomore Cole Tanner that ended inside the five-yard line. Aiden Lemoine punched it in on the next play, and the Hounds were in full control.

Just before the half, quarterback Jarren Fischer connected with Ajai Daner for a 30-yard score, and it looked like Atascadero would run away with their first win of the season.

Morro Bay reeled off 20 unanswered points in the second half and took the lead with 1:24 to go in the game. Atascadero drove the length of the field on their next possession, but the game came down to fourth and goal from the two-yard line with 10 seconds left in the game. Head coach Vic Cooper decided to go for the field goal attempt, but the kick was blocked, and Atascadero fell to 0-4.









Atascadero Greyhounds play Morro Bay Pirates on Friday, Apr. 9. Photos by Connor Allen

Templeton

The Templeton Eagles experienced some injuries early against the St. Joesph Knights in Santa Maria and fell behind early. With some of their key pieces out, including a hobbled Tyler Kaschewski, the Eagles offense sputtered and lost 38-0. Templeton is 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Mountain League.

Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Bearcats hosted Arroyo Grande on Friday night and beat the Eagles 19-14 in a tight matchup. Arroyo Grande was driving in the game’s final minute to take the lead but were stopped on fourth down. The Bearcats are now 2-2 on the season and 2-2 in the Mountain League.



Paso Robles Bearcats capture win over Arroyo Grande on Friday night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related