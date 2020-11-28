Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country. Founded in 2010 by American Express, this is a day celebrated to support local on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Small businesses support our local economy, and this year more than ever, all of our small businesses need support in order to succeed, and what goes better with shopping than coffee!. Be sure to visit some of the retailers listed here and others as you shop and support locally for the holidays and the upcoming year.

General Store Paso Robles

841 12th St Paso Robles, CA 93446

generalstorepr.com

General Store Paso Robles is offering a one on one shopping experience for the holidays. Monday through Wednesday, come in early or stay late for appointment shopping. You and seven friends or individuals can experience a personal shopping experience. Top off your holiday shopping with free gift wrapping! Each year General Store works with an artist to create a Paso-focused JOY theme. This year’s design, “Joy Forever” has become an employee favorite! To enjoy a safe, low-stress shopping experience, the folks at General Store recommend shopping midweek and early shopping or even on their online store.

Kahunas Surf

817 12th Street St Paso Robles, CA 93446

kahunassurf.com

Family owned and operated since 1993, Kahunas Surf Shop carries everything you need to live that laid-back surfer life. They have you covered from head to toe in brands like Rainbow, Blundstone, Vans, Patagonia, Pendleton, and more. Now you can conveniently shop Kahunas online, which offers local delivery from San Miguel to Atascadero and in-store pickup. With a wide selection of men’s and women’s apparel, everyone can find the perfect easy-going outfit. During the summer, find your summer swimsuit, and now for winter, they have all your Patagonia and Pendleton needs.

Bijou

815 12th St Paso Robles, CA 93446

bijouonthepark.com

If whimsical and unique come to mind when you think of fashion, Bijou is the place for you. The boutique combines fashion with lifestyle elements for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Enjoy the hand-picked curation of American, Australian, and European designers. In Bijou, you’ll find classic and on-trend women’s clothing for all ages, jewelry from local and international artists, baby and children’s clothes and toys, gifts, home decor, and books. Customers can look forward to Bijou’s annual winter sale just before Christmas.

Firefly

839 12th St Paso Robles, CA 93446

fireflypaso.com

Be transported into a Christmas wonderland when you enter Firefly for apparel and gifts. Each year Emily and Laurel at Firefly hand-pick unique, well made and affordable gifts for the holidays. New stock is put out every Friday, so there is always something new to find! Christmas happens to be Emily and Laurel’s favorite time of year, and they do not hold back! With no regrets, the two go over the top with their Christmas displays, including last year’s window display, which featured a wearable candy dress and candy covered fluorescent mushrooms. In this year’s display, we can look forward to a glowing moon taking center stage!

Ambiance

1301 Park St Paso Robles, CA 93446

shopambiance.com

Since 1973, Ambiance has provided their customers with a fun, friendly, and fashionable experience. At Ambiance, every day is a special occasion. Whether you are looking for casual wear or a straight-up knock ’em dead outfit, you can find it here. Ambiance offers you the opportunity to be styled by one of their associates online or in-store. Each has their own personal style, and with 10 stylists to choose from, there is bound to be someone that fits what you’re looking for. Find fan-favorite brands like Free People, Mother Denim, Rag & Bone, 7 for All Mankind, and HOBO, just to name a few.

AndBe Boutique

1140 Pine St Paso Robles, CA 93446

andbeboutique.com

Owners Andrea Dewit and Beatrice Asseo of AndBe Boutique bring worldly clothing and accessories to Paso Robles. Born and raised in Austria and the South of France, the two friends were inspired by the small boutiques in Europe and opened AndBe Boutique in February 2013. Customers can explore the shop and find a selection of relaxed-yet-elegant clothing from Australia, Sweden, Amsterdam, LA, Maine, and even our own Paso Robles. Look for items to style your home with rustic and stylish accessories from destinations like Morocco, Turkey, Tunisia, France, Denmark, and Japan. Enjoy AndBe’s Holiday Promotion and mention Paso Magazine to get 10% off and a free mask with a purchase over $150.

Viva Paso

1211 Pine St Paso Robles, CA 93446

viva-paso.myshopify.com

Owner and artist Jeff Classen provides all things unique and artsy for Paso Robles in his shop Viva Paso. Where classic and modern meet, shoppers can find books from Jane Austen or discover a new writer they haven’t read yet. Find truly unique gifts like handmade blankets from Mexico, a variety of children’s stuffed animals, greeting cards, and more. Owner Jeff Classen displays his own art that he creates in his studio in the back of the shop. Find Classens work along with local artist Neal Breton for sale throughout the shop. You will be sure to find something in Viva Paso that you won’t find in any other downtown Paso boutique.

Haley & Co

1309 Park St Paso Robles, CA 93446

shophaleyco.com

New to Downtown Paso, Haley & Co had their grand opening on February 21, 2020. Haley & Co offers you a no-pressure shopping experience with quality apparel and accessories at an affordable price. Customers can find top-quality brands like Gigi Pip Hats, Matisse Footwear, BB Dakota, and more. The new boutique offers apparel that provides effortless style from head to toe. If you can’t make it into the boutique, you can support Haley & Co by shopping online and get $5 shipping on all orders! Most importantly, Haley & CO’s welcoming associates will always provide you excellent customer service.

Alliance Board Company

1233 Park St Paso Robles, CA 93446

@AllianceBoardCompany · Sporting Goods Store

Within Alliance Board Co, customers can find all their snowboard and surfer gear along with all the clothing and accessories needed when they’re off the slopes and waves. Find brands like O’Niell, Billabong, Reef, Oakley, Vans, RayBans, and so much more. Alliance has everything you need to update your snowboard gear for this winter. Browse through their impressive collection of sunglasses, and for those who don’t want to let summer go, their wide selection of sandals. Alliance’s employees are knowledgeable and forever friendly people you hope to see when entering a board shop. Come into Alliance to reminisce on summer days or get ready to hit that fresh powder.

The Natural Alternative

1213 Pine St. Paso Robles, CA 93446

naturalalternative.com

Your online destination for all things Natural Alternative. Learn about special deals, new products, and upcoming classes.

For more information on supporting local businesses, visit the Paso Robles Chamber pasorobleschamber.com or Main Street Association Downtown Paso Robles pasoroblesdowntown.org.

It is recommended to follow the SLO County Safety Guidelines and Mask Mandate; for more information, visit readyslo.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related